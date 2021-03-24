PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An English teacher at Barry Goldwater High School is on leave pending an investigation after several former and current students spoke up about him sending them inappropriate messages on social media.
"I didn't really find it that strange when he added me on social media because I mean, he was talking to everyone on social media, so I didn't find it as weird at first," said one of the women who came forward.
Arizona's Family interviewed three women who are now speaking up about the teacher's behavior. They have all since graduated but said they were never in a class with this particular teacher.
"I was with friends that went to a different high school, and he messaged me and was like, 'Hey, I'm at the mall too.' I don't know how he knew I was at the mall, but he knew I was at the mall and he said, 'Hey I'm at the mall too. Let's meet up and get lunch.' And my friends were like, 'Why is a teacher messaging you that?' I think from that moment on I was weary. I think when you're 16, you're just sort of telling yourself, oh hey, this guy is just maybe really nice, and you don't have the full context," explained one victim who graduated in 2017.
"I didn't really find it that strange when he added me on social media because, I mean, he was talking to everyone on social media, so I didn't find it as weird at first," said one woman who graduated in 2018. "On Snapchat, the messages don't automatically save, so I think it's important to note that he wanted to move conversations over to Snapchat because he didn't want there to be any kind of evidence. He would send heart eye emojis, hearts emojis, fire emojis. Again I didn't really think it was all that strange because he talked to plenty of female students that way," said another former student.
"I was 15 years old, I shouldn't have to be thinking about whether or not a teacher at my high school is trying to hit on me or not, that shouldn't be something young people are distressed over, trying to figure out whether their teacher is coming on to them or not," said one victim who graduated in 2019 from a different high school.
Many of the victims say he started messaging them more frequently after they graduated. One of the girls said she blocked him on Snapchat after he commented on her breasts, and then he messaged her on Instagram.
"He said, 'I know you hate me right now but know that I love you and I'm here for you always,' and then with a heart emoji," the girl said.
At the time, none of the girls reported the messages because they were unsure of his intent and knew he was a beloved teacher.
"This teacher was very popular. A lot of students would request his class and everyone really liked him, so I never really felt comfortable speaking about it because when I would speak about it, I would have other students defending him," said one former student.
Now, they've broken their silence, and others are following suit.
"I would estimate that we're at around 100 people coming forward and voicing this story," said the woman who started the original thread on Twitter, who said she's been trying to get Deer Valley Unified School District to investigate since February. "I was like, 'I'm realizing this now, who do I go to now?' And they kind of kept telling me, call this person, call this person, call this person and there wasn't really a resolution. There wasn't really an adult that I could tell my story to."
DVUSD has now opened an investigation into the allegations, and the teacher has been placed on leave. We're told he taught English and has been with the district for six years.
DVUSD tweeted this statement on Wednesday:
"DVUSD prohibits employees from engaging in peer-like activity or communications with students including through social media, internet sites or electronic communications of any type. If you witness this behavior, please report it immediately to your principal for investigation."
The women who came forward hopes the district changes policy or shows steps towards improvement.
"Even if they determine what happened wasn't against their policies, this made a lot of young women uncomfortable, as you can see from the thread, and not just us. So many other girls felt uncomfortable by this behavior and the district should take steps to make sure that other young women don't feel uncomfortable in school."
Phoenix police say DVUSD filed a report for allegations of harassment and there is now an open investigation. No arrests have been made. Right now, Arizona's Family isn't naming the teacher because he is not facing any criminal charges.