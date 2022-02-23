PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, Joshua Goode's photographs tell stories that span generations.

"Getting a really intimate photo of them together is something we don’t necessarily see in males in general," Goode said on Tuesday while discussing an upcoming project with Arizona's Family.

A series of powerful portraits are part of Goode's upcoming photo exhibition in downtown Phoenix called "Omnipresent." It highlights the bonds between Black fathers and sons and dads and daughters. "There’s just a stereotype that Black fathers are kind of absent in their kid's lives," Goode said. "And it’s something that’s portrayed in media and movies in all these things. So I was like, I want to change the narrative as much as I can."

Goode has a lot of men in his life who have been both consistent and supportive, which is partly how he landed on the title "Omnipresent." That includes his father and grandfather, the trailblazing Phoenix city councilmember and civil rights icon Calvin C. Goode.

"Both of them are… they were very calculated and very observant," he said. "They sit back, and they observe everybody and what they want to do, and who they are. And they make them feel seen."

The idea for the exhibit came to Goode during the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement, and Goode's late grandfather's passing at the end of that year served as further motivation.

Calvin C. Goode's grandson reflects on the former city councilman's legacy Often referred to as the "conscience of the council," the man Phoenicians saw in public for decades was truly the same person at home, Joshua says.

Calvin, and his wife Georgie, were passionate education advocates who fought for change and equity in Arizona schools, making a real difference in the community for decades. And Goode is following in their footsteps.

"You look at celebrities and people all around the world and the impact they make. But you can make the same impact in your community, and people feel like you change them and inspire them," he said.

Goode does inspire by day as a teacher who is also getting his master's degree to become a school counselor. He also has two young kids of his own. "No matter how much I love my wife and my family, my parents and siblings… it’s a completely different love that I haven’t experienced ever in my life," Goode said.

Goode hopes that those who attend the exhibit can feel like they can do anything they want and they walk away feeling lighter, ready to experience life. "Omnipresent" starts on Saturday at 6 p.m. in downtown Phoenix. The proceeds will go to two nonprofits, including "Black American Dad Foundation." Here is a link to buy tickets.