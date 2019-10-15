PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A former Phoenix tax preparer has been sentenced after she was found guilty of falsifying customers' tax returns.
Karen Hernandez, 26, was sentenced to three years of probation and a fine of $11,000.
Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Hernandez filed false income tax returns while working at Tax Xpress.
Seven Arizona taxpayers were unaware that Hernandez had included false information on their returns.
The Arizona Department of Revenue’s Criminal Investigations Unit discovered that during the 2016 and 2017 tax filing seasons, Hernandez prepared nine false returns while working at Tax Xpress near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix.
Brnovich says Hernandez would increase her fees by including a Schedule A with false itemized deductions.
The taxpayers did not know that Hernandez had falsified their returns which resulted in either higher refunds or reduced the taxes due.
The affected taxpayers will now have to file amended returns and be responsible for the additional taxes due along with interest.
Hernandez has been ordered to pay restitution to taxpayers to cover the cost of preparing those amended returns and also any interest or penalties on the unpaid tax due.
Hernandez was indicted in January, along with another Tax Xpress employee, Pedro Arvizu.
Brnovich reminds taxpayers that the best way to avoid tax preparer mistakes is to thoroughly read your tax return before signing it.
By signing the return, you are agreeing that all information on the return is correct and factual.
If you fail to review your return, it may be more difficult to prove you were not aware of the mistake at the time of filing.