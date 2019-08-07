PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Phoenix swim coach has been arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit photos, videos and messages to a 15-year-old girl.
Isaak Corrales, 23, faces three felony charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation.
On July, 26, Phoenix police received information that Corrales was allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
When the teen's mother was contacted, she told police she had found inappropriate messages on her daughter's phone between the girl and Corrales.
According to the police report, the messages "indicated a possible romantic relationship was ongoing between the two."
Police say that the victim met Corrales when she was on a swim team for a summer event and he was the coach at the time.
The victim described their relationship as "platonic" but admitted they "flirted through messaging" and "discussed being together when she turns 18," according to the police report.
The teen said Corrales called her "Babe" and said "I love you," according to police.
During a later forensic interview, police say the teen told them she received sexually explicit content from Corrales, including naked pictures and sexual videos.
The police report states that the girl also sent him partially nude photos of herself, including "a photograph of herself in a black bra" and another "in the shower exposing her breasts."
The police report states that Corrales denied any physical contact with the girl, but admitted "sending many messages to the victim discussing sexual acts he wanted to do with her," and also admitted "sending her nude pictures" and sexual videos, via Snapchat.
The police report goes on to say that "Corrales acknowledged his conduct with the victim was illegal" and that "he knew the victim was 14 when he began messaging her of a sexual nature."
Police say he also admitted telling the victim to keep their relationships and conversations "a secret."
Corrales "talked about wanting to be the first person the victim experienced things with," said "he wished he could take a shower with her" and "talked about having children with the victim once she was 18," according to the police report.
Police say Corrales also admitted asking the victim for oral sex, and offering to perform oral sex on her.
Corrales is due in court August 13.
(9) comments
How is this fat tub o lard a swim coach? That’s how you know he’s a pervert. No male should be around little girls in swimsuits.
No dress code like cut and shave, prehaps showered ? [censored]
[huh They don't have a dress code , like shaving and cutting your hair . Prehaps showering ? ][censored]
He looks like he'd make a better float coach than a swim coach.
Brown plague.
Go fondle your pet, whitey
Love it, fight racism...with racism.
My god he must have underestimated the girl’s steely resolve. Don’t know how she overcame the temptation.
dude...14?? really??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.