MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Mesa woman hopes her story can save lives by raising awareness about a rare procedure.
A Banner surgeon replaced her heart with an artificial one. Stephanie Jones said the mostly plastic device saved her life. Last year, she was so sick with heart and kidney failure, she was not a candidate for a real heart transplant.
Francisco Arabia is the Physician Executive of the Advanced Heart Failure Program. In June 2019, he gave Jones her artificial heart. "There are only a few surgeons in the United States who can perform it and a few in the world," said Arabia.
Jones said recovery took awhile, but today she's feeling much better than before the surgery. Dr. Arabia said her procedure is only one of seven artificial heart procedures that have ever been done at Banner-University Medicine Heart Institute in Phoenix.
"I was so bad, I just agreed to it because it was explained to me that it was a life saver, and that's something that I wanted," said Jones.
"It has two chambers, like the heart," said Dr. Arabia. "It has inside, there are two membranes, one on each one, you have two hoses that come out of the patient's chest. You put compressed air in those hoses, and those hoses pump the diaphragm."
The device is only meant to be temporary, while Jones waits for a real heart transplant. "It's good because it's a blessing, and it's like just something that is giving you a second chance at life to be around your loved ones," said Jones.