PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul is partnering with Sour Patch Kids to create a college scholarship fund that will benefit kids attending a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or a Predominantly Black Institution (PBI).
The Mischief for Change Scholarship is part of the brand’s $1 million commitment over the next five years to help fund scholarships for students. Ten scholarships are available, each up to $16,700 ($8,350 per semester).
To spread the news, Chris Paul kicked off the Mischief for Change Scholarship by dropping in on a virtual meeting of a group of students in the Phoenix-area. “As an active proponent of HBCUs, I’m honored to help SOUR PATCH KIDS and TMCF select the recipients of this year’s Mischief for Change Scholarship,” said Paul. “I’ve seen firsthand the impact a HBCU education can have on students and our communities. I’m excited to share this opportunity and can’t wait to see how these future leaders shape our world.”
Students can apply online through the Thurgood Marshall college fund. Applications will close on March 22, 2021 at 11:59 PM EST.