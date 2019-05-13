MIAMI, FL (3TV/CBS5) -- Days before the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, 2017 Suns first round pick Josh Jackson was reportedly arrested at a music festival in Miami.
Jackson was allegedly arrested on charges of escape and resisting arrest.
Andy Slater, a Miami talk show host, was first to report that Jackson allegedly tried to enter the VIP area several times without a pass.
After he was handcuffed, Jackson allegedly tried to run away, reports Slater.
The Phoenix Suns have issued the following statement:
"We are aware of the report and in the process of gathering additional information."
It's not clear yet if Jackson will face any additional discipline from the league or the Suns.
Jackson averaged 11.5 points per game in 2018-19 for the Suns.
SLATER SCOOP: Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson was arrested at Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens.Jackson tried to enter VIP area many times without proper pass, source says. After cops handcuffed him, he ran away. He's charged with escape and resisting arrest. pic.twitter.com/Km8vVNrKQe— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 13, 2019
[RELATED: Suns forward Josh Jackson invites special guest to NBA Draft Lottery]
Last year, Jackson invited a young girl with spina bifida to Chicago to represent the Suns at the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.