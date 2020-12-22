PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas came early for a family of eleven who almost spent it on the streets. They were evicted from their home, and presents were out of the question. That's until a pro basketball player, a beloved mascot, and some firefighters teamed up.
On Tuesday, the Phoenix family received a Christmas miracle.
"All stressed out," said Bobby Cisneroz. Bobby and his wife Rosa have not only been evicted but to make matters worse, they didn't have enough money to give their nine children the holiday they deserve.
"It was hard moving on a drop of a dime," said Cisneroz. That's where the Phoenix Suns' Gorilla, United Phoenix Firefighters, and even a Suns' player come in.
"We're in a tough time. It's all about giving back," said Cameron Payne of the Phoenix Suns.
"So many beautiful smiles," said Cisneroz of his kids as they received gifts.
What's even more of a blessing is a place to live, with the firefighters and the Suns finding the family a new apartment and paying the $1500 deposit. Payne paid for the gifts and an additional rent check.
"It was an awesome experience," said Rosa. "For him to put forth the effort and just want to be here virtually, it says a lot about him," said Bobby.
Payne wanted to make the assist cause he knows this holiday is unlike any other for countless families; it's one they'd like to forget.
"I'm just happy to put smiles on the kids' and parent's faces," said Payne.
For this family, it's the spirit of giving they'll always remember. "We are enjoying every moment," said Rosa.