FLAGSTAFF (3TV/CBS 5) − The Phoenix Suns have begun the Egor Kokoskov era with the official kick off of training camp at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff.
The Suns will prepare for the 2018-19 season with training camp from Sept. 25 to 28.
"A lot of teaching and you are always finding the first couple days of camp and training camp, is finding teaching and intensity," said head coach Kokoskov.
The week of camp will conclude with an open practice held at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Saturday, Sept. 29 at noon.
This is the sixth-straight year the suns have held training camp workouts at the J.C. Rolle Activity Center and 22nd time overall that NAU and the City of Flagstaff will host Suns training camp, according to the Suns.
There is some concern for star shooting guard Devin Booker to be ready for the start of preseason after undergoing hand surgery. However, he was spotted at the training camp working out.
"He jumped in and out," said Kokoskov. "He ran some drills for us."
Flagstaff was first used as the Suns training camp site in 1986 and held camp there for 16 of 19 years from 1986 through 2004.
Following the open practice on Sept. 29, the Suns will open the season at Talking Stick Resort Arena against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on the open practice, tickets and more, visit suns.com.
