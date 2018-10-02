PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) − The Phoenix Suns and PayPal announced a multi-year global partnership on Tuesday morning.
According to a news release, PayPal will be the first-ever jersey patch partner of the Suns.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Phoenix Suns]
The logo will be featured on the front left of the Suns jerseys, as part of a three-year pilot program approved by the NBA, for the 2018-19 season.
PayPal will also be designated the "Official Payment Partner" of the Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Real Club Deportiva Mallorca.
“In an increasingly digital and mobile world, there’s no better teammate for this extensive partnership than an innovative industry leader like PayPal,” said Suns President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Rowley in a news release. “It was important for us to partner with an organization that had a strong local presence in the Valley and demonstrated a shared commitment to positively impacting our community.
"Through this partnership, we’ll utilize PayPal’s leadership and expertise in technology and innovation to help create a better experience for our fans at home and around the globe.”
PayPal will be integrated as a payment option into several areas at Talking Stick Resort Arena including point of sale terminals and the Suns Team Shop.
According to the news release, the Suns will also make PayPal credit available for Suns' "SixthMan" members to purchase season tickets.
"Since 1968, the Phoenix Suns have brought Arizonans together for love of the game – and now they have a strong partner in PayPal," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey in a news release. "With PayPal's leadership in the technology sector, focus on innovation and their shared commitment to Arizona, this partnership will add value to the Phoenix Suns organization and benefit Arizona fans."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.