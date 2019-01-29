PHOENIX (AP) -- A federal judge in Phoenix will review terms of a settlement in a class-action lawsuit filed by Motel 6 guests who say employees of the national budget chain shared their private information with immigration officials.
The proposed accord between Motel 6 and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund announced in November calls for the chain to compensate targeted guests and order its locations to prevent the practice.
Judge David G. Campbell is to rule on the settlement terms Tuesday afternoon.
Under the settlement proposal filed late last year in federal court, Motel 6 said it would collectively pay affected guests up to $7.6 million.
The civil rights group alleged the motel chain discriminated against customers at two Phoenix locations by sharing their information with U.S. immigration agents.
What a joke. People breaking the law get money. This is silly. STOP BREAKING LAW and then the motel won't have to turn you in.
