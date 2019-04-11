PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- News of an attempted child abduction in Phoenix has parents wondering how they can protect their kids.
"That’s probably one of my biggest fears," said mom and employee at Allied Surplus.
Allied Surplus, a tactical store in Northwest Phoenix, said you can buy some items for your kids to deter or fight off kidnappers.
"I have a lot of parents coming in seeing if there is any route for their kids to go for protection," said employee, Anthony Russell"...I think there needs to be a little more push for that market."
Amazon sells personal safety alarms that attach to key chains and can be used as a deterrent.
Allied Surplus can order similar ones.
"They’re about 120 decibels which is the same as a chainsaw and thunder, but instead of it being one sound, it’s a consistent sound of a chainsaw or thunder going off," said Russell.
Russell said some parents come to the store to buy whistles for their kids as a deterrent.
For teens and adults, the store has other options like monkey fists, tactical pens and mace.
The monkey fist is a marble attached to a rope that doubles as a key chain. The tactical pens can be used to break glass.
