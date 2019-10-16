PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple storage units caught fire in Phoenix Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the fire near 19th and Peoria avenues around 7 a.m.
[WATCH: Huge fire breaks out at Phoenix storage complex]
Black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky as firefighters first arrived on scene.
Aerials from Arizona's Family news chopper showed firefighters trying to control the blaze which involved several units
The Phoenix Fire Department advised the public to avoid the area while they battled the fire.
They said fire crews contained the fire to the involved units and reported no injuries.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
