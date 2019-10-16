Phoenix firefighters battled a huge fire at a storage unit Wednesday morning.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple storage units caught fire in Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the fire near 19th and Peoria avenues around 7 a.m.

Black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky as firefighters first arrived on scene.

Aerials from Arizona's Family news chopper showed firefighters trying to control the blaze which involved several units

The Phoenix Fire Department advised the public to avoid the area while they battled the fire.

They said fire crews contained the fire to the involved units and reported no injuries.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

