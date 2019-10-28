PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will close a south runway, Runway 7R/25L, for maintenance beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, through 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
The project involves performing preventative electrical maintenance inside the runway safety area. This includes converting all associated runway lighting to LED lighting, replacing and repairing electric cabling for various lighting circuits on the runway and inside the runway safety area, aircraft tire rubber build up removal, maintenance of runway paint markings and limited concrete repairs.
The south runway that will be closed is an arrival runway. This means arrival delays could occur during peak hours of operation on Saturday, Nov. 2, from approximately 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Travelers who have tight connections should contact their airline to ensure that they have enough time to transfer between flights.
Lastly, passengers and those picking up passengers should check flight status with their airline before coming to the airport.
Sky Harbor has two additional runways one on the north side and another on the south side.