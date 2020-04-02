PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has unanimously upheld fees on rideshare ground transportation.
The court upheld the city's ordinance implementing the fees on rideshare services such as Lyft and Uber.
What this means for you? Rideshare services at Sky Harbor can raise fees for customers. Arizona's Family has reached out to Lyft and Uber for a statement.
The City of Phoenix released the following statement: "Amidst the global pandemic of COVID-19, this is a seemingly small victory. However, it is proof positive that cities have equal weight in the eyes of law when making decisions impacting our shared future. This ruling will allow all companies that do business at the airport to equally participate in its financial recovery from COVID-19."
In January 2020, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich ruled that increasing rideshare fees at Sky Harbor Airport "very likely" violates our state constitution.
The fees approved by the Phoenix City Council probably violated a 2018 ballot measure prohibiting higher taxes on services, Brnovich said at the time. Arizona's Family has reached out to Brnovich for a comment on today's ruling.