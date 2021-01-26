PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport ranked number four in the country by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for gun catches in 2020.
In a press release, TSA says 2020 saw a "significantly higher rate than any other year".
Throughout 2020, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers screened as compared to about 5 firearms per million passengers screened in 2019.
According to TSA, they detected 124 guns at Sky Harbor checkpoints just in 2020.
Sky Harbor ranks behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 220 guns, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport with 176 guns and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport with 126.
“I commend our officers for their commitment to TSA’s security mission by identifying and stopping these weapons at the TSA checkpoints. Firearms are strictly prohibited onboard planes in the passenger cabin,” said Senior Official Performing the Duties of TSA Administrator Darby LaJoye. “Bringing a firearm to a TSA security checkpoint poses a serious risk to TSA officer and passenger safety, and doing so may result in significant fines or arrest.”
TSA says that that possession of traveling with firearms varies per state, local and international governments. To get more information, you can visit TSA's website here.