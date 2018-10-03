PHOENIX ( 3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday’s storms left one Phoenix intersection with a gaping hole, and it’s now becoming a nuisance for residents and businesses near 35th Avenue and West Cactus Road.
“It came suddenly, right away,” said Rafael Kolontrov of R and M Professional Barber Shop.
The barber says business has been cut in half since the sinkhole formed yesterday afternoon, and he’s hoping the city is quick to repair the intersection.
“It was impossible to get in,” Kolontrov said, explaining how the intersection has been reduced to right turns, and that construction equipment and barriers surrounding the hole limit the number of cars that can pass through.
But businesses in the area might have to deal with the road work for a little while longer. City officials say they’ve yet to establish a timeline for the repairs.
“It’s not every day we get a sinkhole here in the city of Phoenix,” said Monica Hernandez, a spokeswoman for the roads department.
Hernandez confirmed that the storms likely caused the collapse.
“If there is an opening in the roadway, once the water gets in there is nowhere to go, so at that point you are likely to compromise the bed of the roadway,” Hernandez said.
But officials say additional assessment needs to happen before repairs can be made.
“We’re trying to figure out what exactly is happening, what was compromised, before we repair the roadway,” Hernandez said.
