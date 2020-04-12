Deadly shooting

Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police are looking for two people seen running from the scene.

Phoenix police say around 6 p.m. they were called to a shooting around near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. When they got on scene officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. 

According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of Phoenix PD, witnesses saw a man and a woman running from the area after the shooting. They also saw a dark-colored sedan driving around suspiciously around the time of the shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name has not been released. Investigators are still investigating to find a motive and locate the suspects.

If you have any information, contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377). 

 

