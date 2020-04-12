PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in Phoenix Saturday evening. Phoenix police are looking for two people seen running from the scene.
Phoenix police say around 6 p.m. they were called to a shooting around near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. When they got on scene officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson of Phoenix PD, witnesses saw a man and a woman running from the area after the shooting. They also saw a dark-colored sedan driving around suspiciously around the time of the shooting.
The man who was shot was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name has not been released. Investigators are still investigating to find a motive and locate the suspects.
If you have any information, contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377).