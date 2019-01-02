PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Freezing conditions continue throughout Arizona Wednesday morning with Phoenix seeing its lowest temperatures since 2015.
The Valley saw temperatures between the upper 20s to upper 30s in the early morning hours while a freeze warning remains in effect for metro Phoenix until 9 a.m.
If you haven't already, it's time to think about the four 'Ps' of cold safety: pets, plants, pipes and people.
Bring your pets inside and cover any plants that could be damaged by the cold temperatures and always check on your elderly relatives and neighbors.
Exposed pipes should also be covered to prevent freezing.
Lower than normal temperatures are to blame for a water main break in Tempe yesterday morning, the City said.
Crews spent hours working to fix the break and turn water back on for the neighborhood where nine homes were affected.
The low pressure system responsible for the temperatures being 10 to 20 degrees lower than normal is expected to move out of the area by Thursday.
