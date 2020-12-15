PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data shows the number of domestic violence murders in Phoenix has sharply increased in 2020. According to new numbers released by the Phoenix Police Department, 44 people were murdered in domestic violence situations in 2020. Compared to just 16 in 2019, that's an increase of 175%. The department also saw a 52% increase in homicides in 2020, with 187 so far, compared to 123 in 2019.

Back in April, the Phoenix Police Department launched Domestic Violence Help! campaign to get information about domestic violence and resources for help. The program has links to several hotlines where survivors can call 24 hours a day, seven days a week for assistance. There is also the City of Phoenix Family Advocacy Center, which has mobile victim advocates all over the city. City officials used money from the CARES Act to put computers in different parts of Phoenix where survivors can secure orders of protection without it showing up on a computer where the abuser might see it.

New Life Center helping domestic violence victims have a Merry Christmas The New Life Center is creating a Christmas shop where parents can buy presents for their kids to help parents. But everything at the shop is free and donated by the community.

According to a new study by Rutgers University, the coronavirus has led to a surge in domestic violence, leaving victims and their children struggling to find access to food, safe housing, and transportation.