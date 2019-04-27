PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Farewell, Mucho Macho Taco. For now, at least.
One of Phoenix's best taco joints announced via Facebook Saturday that it is temporarily closing.
The decision to temporarily close the restaurant came from Dan, the owner, who was diagnosed with end stage renal failure two years ago.
Mucho Macho Taco's Facebook post revealed that Dan has been going to dialysis three times a week for the past year and a half.
Now it is time for Dan to get all the testing required to have a spot on the kidney transplant list at Veterans Hospital. Doctors have advised him to only focus on the future transplant.
While going to various appointments for the transplant, it will be impossible for Dan to run the restaurant. As a result, he chose to briefly close Mucho Macho Taco until he gets a new kidney and is able to work again.
While relaying this sad news on Facebook, the restaurant expressed gratitude to friends and faithful patrons as they promised their return.
Dan will still be supporting himself, his 17-year-old son, paying medical bills and other costs related to his medical condition as he waits on his transplant. Those who want to help Dan can go to the GoFundMe page created on his behalf.
