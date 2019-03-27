PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you find yourself lost or in search of your gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, you may not realize the person helping you at the Information Desk used to inform Arizona’s Families on the TV screen.
Mary Jo West was an anchor at 3TV from 1983 to 1986. She was also the first anchorwoman in Phoenix.
At a time when other cities had already included females in their prime time anchor teams, Phoenix was playing catch-up.
“It was very, very, very tough,” West said. “ I tried to work harder than anyone in the newsroom.”
She retired five years ago, but three months ago, she decided to return to the workforce.
“I felt my brain was getting a little rusty,” West said.
Employed by ABM, she is now a guest services representative at Sky Harbor.
“I compare it to the news business,” West said. “Every single day is different.”
Between spending time with her grandchildren, volunteering, and working on documentaries, she now also helps travelers find their gates to catch their flights.
“The No. 1 question I get is, ‘Where is the Uber?’ I was surprised!” West said.
She is still inspiring and still trailblazing.
“Age is just a number,” West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.