PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a man suspected of committing multiple robberies in the Phoenix area was arrested on Thursday.
Between Dec. 28 and Jan. 26, 26-year-old Kevin Garcia-Sanchez robbed eight businesses, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Police said Garcia-Sanchez started committing robberies using physical force to intimidate and rob the businesses of money and merchandise.
Police said he progressed to both using a weapon and pretending he had a weapon in the robberies.
The Neighborhood Enforcement Team began to link the crimes and worked with robbery detectives to identify and locate the suspect.
On Thursday, authorities found Garcia-Sanchez near N. 40th Street and McDowell Road. As authorities moved in on his location, he ran away but was captured a short time later, police said.
Garcia-Sanchez was booked into the Maricopa County Jail and charged with numerous counts of dangerous felonies.
