TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Valley is taking notice of Phoenix Rising's playoff run.
"We had Archie Bradley, Patrick Corbin, (Brendan) Perlini from the Coyotes," said Bobby Dulle, Phoenix Rising's general manager about their USL quarterfinals home win against Swope Park Rangers. "Larry Fitzgerald, a legend himself came to support another 11, Didier Drogba."
Rising heads to Orange County this Saturday for the USL semifinal. Technically it's a road game but the Valley's pro soccer team has an army of supporters making the trip over. Rising is chartering at least five buses of fans to watch the game in person.
"That gives me the chills to think about things like that," said Rich Schantz, Rising's interim coach. "Growing up, as a fan of football, in Europe 20,000 to 30,000 fans will travel to games. Here we are starting something that's probably never really been done in the U.S. For a second division team's fans to have 1,000 fans on the road in LA is going to be really cool."
Rising has won, lost and tied Orange County this season. A win on Saturday could mean one more home game.
"On Friday all of us will be watching very closely New York Red Bull 2 play down in Louisville," said Dulle. If Red Bulls 2 wins and we're fortunate enough to host the game (championship)."
Hosting the championship game would be the biggest thing that's happened to Arizona soccer since Didier Drogba decided to join Rising. It can't happen without a win on Saturday at 7 p.m. Rising has already sold out one section in Orange County. If you want to be part of the caravan you can find out more information phoenixrisingfc.com.
