TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- There's a movement rising up in the desert.
"It's special because it's very new here," said James Musa, a defender for the Phoenix Rising FC. "It's kind of a new feeling and people don't really know what to expect."
Phoenix Rising won its first-ever home playoff game last week, a 3-0 win over Portland.
When Swope Park beat Sacramento it meant that the Rising got to host another playoff game. Another sellout crowd of 7,500 is expected after the Rising had its best atmosphere in two years of existence last Friday.
"It was somewhat a celebration but we all know it was part of the process," Bobby Dulle, the team's general manager, said. "From day one we've been building this thing. We want to take soccer to the highest level here in Arizona."
Major League Soccer officials watched last week's game live and came away impressed.
"They were very impressed. We've been having ongoing meetings with them the past 18 months, " said Dulle. "There are 10 markets right now competing for two spots. We're very excited about our chances. We're the largest market without a MLS franchise."
"I have a unique perspective. I grew up here but played in the Northwest for a long period of time," said Rick Schantz, interim coach of the Rising. "Football fans there are crazy. The fans are really into it but I saw it at a time when it wasn't that big. I watched it grow. What's happening here reminds me a lot of what happened in Portland."
The Phoenix Rising's only playoff loss in franchise history came at the feet of the Swope Park Rangers. They won in a shootout in a first-round playoff match-up in Kansas City in 2017.
Earlier this season, Kharlton Belmar scored and appeared to taunt the Rising's fan section, the Banditos.
We haven't forgotten...#UpRising pic.twitter.com/3rPBonH5ta— (x)-Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) October 22, 2018
A limited number of tickets are still available but standing-room-only tickets will be for sale on game day.
If playoff soccer isn't exciting enough, it's also $1 beer night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.