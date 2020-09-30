SAN DIEGO, CA (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix Rising Football Club player reportedly called an openly gay member of the San Diego Loyal a homophobic slur on Wednesday night. San Diego then walked off in protest.
The incident happened sometime during the first half. The slur was directed at Collin Martin. In response, the team walked off the pitch and forfeited the game, even though they were winning 3-1.
In the first half a member of Phoenix Rising used a homophobic slur directed at Collin Martin. In response we have decided to walk off the pitch in protest.— San Diego Loyal (@SanDiegoLoyal) October 1, 2020
"Last week, we made it loud and clear that we do not stand for racism or homophobia. Nothing has changed this week," the team tweeted.
The Phoenix Rising player who reportedly said the remark hasn't been identified. So far, no comment from Phoenix Rising FC.