PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Soccer fans around the Valley can look forward to seeing Phoenix Rising FC play in a new stadium next season.
Team officials announced Thursday that a planned move that will take them from south Scottsdale to an all-new permanent stadium and training complex to be built south of the Valley at Gila River Indian Community's Wild Horse Pass.
The new facilities are expected to be ready for fans before the start of the 2021 USL season around May 1.
“Since the launch of Phoenix Rising FC in 2016, fan support has been consistently increasing,” said Phoenix Rising FC Governor Berke Bakay. “Prior to COVID-19, twenty-three consecutive matches at Casino Arizona Field were sold out due to our amazing supporters. This move will immediately increase stadium seating by more than 35% and also provide room for future expansion.”
New year. New home.— Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) December 10, 2020
DETAILS: https://t.co/h3Vg5Mo7RM#RisingAsOne in 2021 at Wild Horse Pass pic.twitter.com/p5roHMyls1
The new stadium will be located just south of the Gila River Hotels & Casino. It will have an increased seating capacity, improved VIP luxury suites, speed entry and exits from the stadium complex and additional training fields.
Yes, this will be ready for the 2021 season.#RisingAsOne pic.twitter.com/1z9eNEr6Ka— Phoenix Rising FC (@PHXRisingFC) December 10, 2020
Prior to selecting Wild Horse Pass for its stadium and training facility expansion, the team spent the past four years discussing possible stadium locations with many local governments including Maricopa County, Mesa, Phoenix, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, Scottsdale and Tempe.
“We appreciate everyone from these governments who spent time exploring stadium location options with us,” said Bakay. “We will be forever grateful to the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community families comprising the Solanna Group for embracing us in 2016 and providing a home on their land for our initial success. We intend to continue working with them well into the future, as their development plans include construction of a multi-purpose stadium and more sports fields.”