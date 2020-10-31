PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- The United Soccer League announced today that the 2020 USL Championship Final scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 1 will not be played due to multiple people in the Tampa Bay Rowdies Soccer Club testing positive for COVID-19.

The decision was made out of an abundance of caution upon a second round of rapid testing on Saturday morning at the Tampa Bay Rays’ medical facilities. The affected individuals from the Tampa Bay Rowdies were immediately isolated at home, and are under the care of team physicians and infectious disease experts.

“Our thoughts and concern right now are with the people from the Tampa Bay Rowdies and their family members who are fighting the Coronavirus,” said Phoenix Rising FC Governor Berke Bakay. “We know they and their fans are as heartbroken as we are that the 2020 USL Championship Title match cannot be played.”

Phoenix Rising FC’s players and staff arrived in Tampa Florida on Thursday and had no members of its organization test positive for the Coronavirus.

“We want to applaud these two teams on an incredible season,” said USL President Jake Edwards. “They deserved the opportunity to play for the USL Championship Final trophy, and we are disappointed that we won’t be able to watch them on Sunday night. We want to thank all of our clubs, our supporters, our players and our staff for all of their time, hard work and energy this season. We’ve grown closer under difficult circumstances and we can’t wait to be back together again soon.”

USL HQ, in collaboration with Phoenix Rising and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, has made the decision that the season will conclude after Tampa Bay and Phoenix each progressed through their conference playoffs to win the Eastern Conference and Western Conference titles, respectively, last Saturday.

Additionally, USL HQ, Phoenix Rising and the Tampa Bay Rowdies will explore the possibility of a 2021 Season Kickoff game between the two clubs prior to the start of the 2021 Championship season.

“I would like to thank our players, fans, sponsors, coaches and staff for their incredible commitment and support during this unprecedented season,” added Bakay. “You are all champions to me.”

Phoenix Rising FC players collectively shared the following statement: