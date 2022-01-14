PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The owners of The Sicilian Butcher hope you can help police find the man who broke into the Phoenix restaurant and stole a safe full of cash. The owners reached out to Arizona’s Family to share surveillance video of the break-in. It happened Monday at the Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road location.
The video shows a dark car with a lighter hood pulling up to the restaurant. A man got out of the car and walked up to the door. The owner said the burglar damaged the door when he broke in.
Surveillance video also showed the man inside the restaurant.
If you recognize the man in the video or have any information about the burglary, call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).