PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local restaurant saw an opportunity this election season to advertise their restaurant with "non-political" political signs.
"The more we drove around, the more we saw these signs, and the more we thought having a little moment, a little giggle, a little chuckle as you drove by and just kind of said, 'Oh that's funny. Beckett's Table and Southern Rail are trying to be political without being political,'" said Justin Beckett, who co-owns those two restaurants.
The signs look similar to the political ones you would see on several street corners around the valley, but there isn't any political affiliation. "For us, it was about maybe designing it like it could be a political sign but really it's about having the family vote for dinner at Beckett's Table," Beckett explained. "It's about short ribs, it's about fried chicken, it's about making sure that whether or not you're making big choices or little choices, you should dine with us."
Beckett says there are almost 100 signs around the Phoenix area, all of them strategically placed. "Whenever you drive toward the restaurant, whichever one of the restaurant that is, the signs are facing that way," Beckett said. "I have a whole new appreciation for people that hang all of the political signs all over town because it's quite a big task."
Like many local business owners, Beckett says this year has been a roller coaster. "I know this is something that can really make people feel good and it's a little form of guerilla marketing, if you will, and right now I think that's what restaurants need," he explained.
Beckett is hoping the signs at least puts a smile on people's faces as they're driving by. "The signs have been fun because people have been driving down the road and will send us a text or just giggle and laugh. And I told my wife the other day, this is working perfectly! I don't necessarily need you to come in--which would be nice--I just want you to have that little moment."
Beckett says after the election, he will drive around to each location and pick up his signs.