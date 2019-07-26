PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After seven years in business, a popular Phoenix restaurant is shutting its doors.
Bar Pesce on 36th Street and Indian School Road says its last day open will be July 30.
The Arcadia-area restaurant was formerly known as Crudo.
The restaurant's chef-owner, Cullen Campbell, is known for serving up modern twists on classic dishes, including handmade pastas, fresh seafood and premium meats grilled over fragrant pecan wood.
The restaurant posted on Facebook: "It is with a bittersweet heart that we announce that we will be officially closing our doors after 7 wonderful years on Tuesday, July 30. Thank you for all of the joy and support you have given us over the years."
But it's not over yet, as the restaurant plans to close out its final days with special food and drink offers.
Here’s what's scheduled for the last week:
Friday, July 26 and Saturday, July 27 - Crudo Pricing
-The restaurant will go back to its original pricing by offering special coursing pricing: 3 courses for $30, 4 courses for $40, and 5 courses for $50.
Saturday, July 27: Last Supper- Last full dinner service
Monday, July 29: Pizza & Wine Party- Former sous chefs of Crudo and Bar Pesce including Cassie Shortino of Tratto and Jacob Anderson of Nelson’s Meat & Fish will join Cullen in the kitchen to create a special menu of pizzas, antipasti, and sparkling wine.
Loyal fans of the resratuarnt voiced their disappointment on Facebook.
Comments from diners included:
"Y’all have been our favorite Phoenix spot ALWAYS. We take all of our out of town guests out to experience the most tantalizing meals with you."
"Huge loss for our community."
"This one hurts. We love this place."
(1) comment
Gone but not forgotten. Rest easy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.