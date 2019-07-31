PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Mobile Pantry will be providing free food to a Phoenix neighborhood on Thursday.
The Mobile Pantry will be in the Smith Park area, 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. The pantry will provide disadvantaged families with fresh produce and nonperishable foods.
The initiative was started to improve food accessibility across the Valley.
Families will have access to mixed produce and nonperishable foods that will allow them to make nutritious meals provided by St. Mary’s Food Bank.
For more information about Phoenix Rescue Mission visit their website at: https://phoenixrescuemission.org/.
