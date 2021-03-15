PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Rescue Mission is asking the public to donate gifts they can hand out to needy families for Easter.
They are looking for donations you'd typically find in an Easter basket, minus chocolate since it'll melt. The Phoenix Rescue Mission said they usually have businesses and churches collecting supplies, but this year they don't because of COVID-19.
"Now, we are looking to the public to help bolster the need we have. We haven't received much yet with everything turning virtual. We're just concerned we may not have enough for a thousand kids, 400 families," said Ryan Brown from the Phoenix Rescue Mission.
"We've been through real tough times, and people blessed us. I feel like I need to pay it forward and bless other people," said Sabrina Richardson, who came by to donate.
You can donate by dropping off at the Phoenix Rescue Mission's warehouse near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road or donating online by clicking here.