PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Rescue Mission is hitting the streets this summer, providing the homeless with water and hygiene kits amid the soaring temperatures.
It’s the 15th year the rescue mission has gone out in vans to reach the homeless during the hot summer months.
“If we roll up on a camp, I’ll literally leave an entire case of water,” said Cliff Danley, Phoenix Rescue Mission’s Street Outreach coordinator.
Danley says they hand out thousands of bottles of water each year, plus hygiene kits that include deodorant, a fresh t-shirt, shampoo and a granola bar.
Two vans go out every weekday during the summer.
“It’s hot, so hot,” said Pattie Earls, a homeless woman who received water and a hygiene kit from Danley.
Earls says she appreciates the help, but making sure everyone stays hydrated is only part of the mission.
“It’s about finding out who they are, hearing their story,” Danley said. “I mean, homelessness is not a type of person. It’s a condition a person finds themselves in, so we talk about the condition, and we talk about what are some of the steps to get out of it.”
And being able to share some conversation is something that can be as refreshing as the water.
“You feel more human,” Earls said.
Meanwhile, we are opening up schools for illegals and leaving citizens on the street.
