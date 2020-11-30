PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With Giving Tuesday coming up, some local charities like the Phoenix Rescue Mission are worried there won't be enough help this year to meet increased needs.
"We've been very concerned if people are going to be able to give like they were," said Ryan Brown, a spokesperson for the Phoenix Rescue Mission.
The pandemic has forced Phoenix Rescue Mission to make some changes to how they operate, like shutting down their non-profit restaurant Mission Possible Café since March.
Still, their overall goal of helping people in need hasn’t changed.
In fact, the pandemic has led more people to rely on the charity.
Phoenix Rescue Mission says it's seen skyrocketing numbers of people visiting their food pantry, and they continue to help people with shelter and addiction recovery services.
But this has also been a tough year for fundraising for some non-profits.
Phoenix Rescue Mission says it gets around half of its total yearly donations between November and December. And with Giving Tuesday coming up, there are concerns that this year they could come up short even amid the increased need.
"We have been worried if Giving Tuesday will come through like it always has because a lot of people were giving at the beginning of the pandemic, but we aren't sure if that will continue," Brown said. "The need is still there but the emergency of COVID being brand new isn't as strong as it was."
You can go here for more info on how you can give to the Phoenix Rescue Mission.
And while their restaurant is closed, you can still order their famous cookies, with all proceeds going back to the Rescue Mission.