PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix Rescue Mission is building a new four-story shelter on its campus near 35th Ave and Durango Street.

"Lives are going to be touched and changed because of this project. Had we not done it, we would have only been able to help a limited number of people," said Ken Brissa, Phoenix Rescue Mission CEO.

According to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, their existing shelter is outdated and is full every day of the year. "The rate of addiction rising, the rate of homelessness rising, just the rate of people being hurt in our community rising," Brissa said.

Once construction wraps up in mid-December, the new building will be able to expand the Rescue Mission's capacity from 170 beds to 360 beds. The $14.6 million shelter construction project also includes renovations to the old shelter.

"To me that's hope. That's hope right there that you know there's gonna be more men coming off the streets. That this place is going to be able to help others," said Joshua Merino, a formerly homeless person who was helped by the Phoenix Rescue Mission.

+2 Mesa uses CARES Act funds to put homeless in motels In May, the City of Mesa started sending officers to look for homeless people susceptible to COVID-19 and take them to east Mesa motels.

There are also plans for more expansion. The Phoenix Rescue Mission expects to build a "community engagement building" with a food bank and classroom space, as well as another building that'll house recreational activities and a chapel. Called Expanding Hope, the full project is estimated to be completed within the next several years, with the final price tag coming out to around $25 million.