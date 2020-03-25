PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A City of Phoenix recycling truck driver went above and beyond his duties as he jumped in to save a family from a burning home.
On Monday, just before 7 a.m., Solid Waste Equipment Operator Blaine Freeman was driving his north Phoenix recycling route near Jomax and Interstate 17, when he noticed smoke a few blocks away. Freeman decided to head in that direction to make sure everything was OK. Sure enough, a home had caught on fire. Freeman, along with other residents, called 911 and proceeded to knock on doors to make sure everyone was out of the home and was safe.
Phoenix Fire crews soon arrived at the scene and were able to control the fire. Nobody was injured during the incident.
Freeman has more than 12 years of experience as a collection truck driver. He has been the recycling driver in the area for six years now and says he has gotten familiar with the characteristics of the neighborhood. He says he views his job as more than just collecting waste and/or recyclable materials, but also as a community watchdog.
“Everybody came together like a family," Freeman said. "The neighbors, myself and the fire department. I am extremely proud to be a City of Phoenix employee."
The City of Phoenix posted the story on its website. The post reads:
"During these uncertain times, many Public Works employees are still at work, continuing to look out for the health, safety and sanitation of Phoenix. This is just one example of city departments coming together to provide exceptional services to the residents of Phoenix."