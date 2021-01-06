PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jose Barboza has quite a story to tell after a 2-pound piece of scrap metal came dangerously close to ending his life.
"When it went through the windshield, it hit me first in the shoulder, then the other edge cut my right ear lob in half," said Barboza.
The Phoenix realtor was heading eastbound on the Loop 101 freeway, on his way to see a client in Scottsdale, when all of a sudden, he saw something kick up from the road and come right at him. The piece of metal shot through the windshield, but Barboza somehow managed to duck to the side -- just in the nick of time.
"I'm very thankful for my reflex because all I had was noise and a shadow coming at me," said Barboza. "I dodged to the left to avoid damage to my face. Panic kicked in and survivor mode. I'm glad I was able to maintain control, not hitting anybody else, but it was a pretty scary moment."
Barboza was able to veer off the freeway, call 911, and assess his injuries.
He remembers a lot of blood and feeling some pain, but considering he could have crashed his car or been hit in the face by the metal debris; he knows this story could have had a very different outcome.
"I'm thankful to be alive," said Barboza. "It's quite heavy if you see the size; it's a pretty big piece. I'm just thankful nothing else happened."
Even though Barboza had blood gushing from his ear, he said he didn't want to go to the hospital because of concerns about Covid-19.
He called a registered nurse friend, who patched him up.