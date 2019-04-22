PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An elementary school principal said the boy killed in a tragic accident over the weekend had a heart of gold.
"You saw him around campus, he opened doors, he asked if he could help you. He asked how you felt. He was just all around a really great kid," said Dr. Joyce Luckie, who has been the principal of C.J. Jorgensen Elementary School for the last eight years.
Phoenix police say 10-year-old Thomas Martinez was driving a quad with his 9-year-old friend when they crashed into a parked car on Saturday near 16th and Weir avenues.
Thomas died from his injuries.
His friend is in the hospital in serious condition.
Dr. Luckie says she's known Thomas since he was 2 years old.
"For Halloween, he was dressed like a little lion and he just had all this orange fur around his face and he was the cutest little kid I've ever seen," Dr. Luckie said, reminiscing about when she first met him. "I'm this close to all my kids, but Thomas was special because I knew him before he came here."
If you would like to help with funeral expenses, the Martinez family has set up a GoFundMe account.
