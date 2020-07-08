PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Pride doesn't want law enforcement agencies to participate in an official capacity in its parade and festival in November.
The organization said in a statement released on Wednesday that under the new policies, officers and troopers won't be allowed to walk in their uniform in the Phoenix Pride Parade or have booths or displays at the Phoenix Pride Festival. There also won't be any police vehicles in the parade. Law enforcement members can still participate but only as private individuals.
Phoenix Pride is also asking the Phoenix Police Department to use unarmed, non-uniformed officers to enforce street closures and traffic restrictions in central Phoenix. Organizers said it would only have a "minimum" number of off-duty officers for security at the festival at Steele Indian School Park that is required by the City. They said the moves are in solidarity with "LGBTQ Black and Indigenous People of Color."
"I think the policy speaks for itself. And I think anybody who was looking at the current climate you understand where it's coming," said Jeremy Helfgot, a spokesman for Phoenix Pride.
The festivities, which are usually held in April, were pushed back to Nov. 7 and 8 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Arizona's Family reached out to the Phoenix Police Department but haven't heard back.