PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some government services will be affected Tuesday by a power outage caused by an electrical accident that killed an APS worker Sunday night.
[WATCH: Manhole fire leaves some PHX government building without power]
People may have trouble paying their property tax bills or getting victim services. The County Administration Building, which houses the offices of the Treasurer, Assessor and County Attorney, will remain closed.
The Assessor's Office will operate at a backup location: the Santa Fe Freight Depot building at 334 S. 5th Ave.
There were no backup plans to operate the Treasurer's office at a secondary location as of Monday night.
[ORIGINAL STORY: APS worker who died after underground fire in Phoenix identified]
The Superior Court will be reopened for business on Tuesday as normal. Courts were closed Monday due to the outage, causing confusion and concern for people with scheduled hearings.
The City of Phoenix will move a high-profile meeting on police oversight Tuesday to the Orpheum Theatre, located at 203 W. Adams St. The meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. with the doors opening at 1 p.m. It was previously scheduled to take place in the city council chambers, which lost power.
Wednesday's regular city council meeting will also be at the Orpheum Theatre at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday, the Calvin C. Goode Municipal Building next to the council chambers will remain closed on Tuesday. The building serves as offices for the city's finance department and does not offer public-facing services.
The Sheraton Grand Phoenix Hotel will reopen its restaurants and room service Tuesday morning.
The hotel operated on partial power Monday. A front desk clerk said the hotel's pool and WiFi were affected by the outage, and guests had to move to lower floors with air conditioning.
The outage also affected the Wells Fargo building and the Phoenix Convention Center South building.
"Convention center business has not currently been impacted by the power outage incident," said spokeswoman Jacqueline Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.