PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As senators spent hours hearing from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and asking questions of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Arizona political consultant Stan Barnes looked at the hearing as the center point of the divide in our country.
“When history books are written this will fill an entire chapter. And it will be a sad chapter,” he said.
Though the constitution clearly gives the Senate confirmation power, Barnes says on the whole, the process is unscripted. He says Thursday was awash in politics.
“This process has been hijacked. Is no longer working. Something’s wrong. And I don’t think you could phrase it in 'Who’s right, who’s wrong.' It’s just devolved,” he said.
Here in Arizona people from Handmaids’ Resistance Phoenix, went straight to Sen. Jeff Flake’s office to urge him to vote no in Friday’s committee meeting. Flake is one of the swing votes up in the air.
“We hear your willingness to speak out against your party,” Serena Knierim said. “But the words of a United States Senator mean nothing when ultimately their vote shows exactly who they are.”
In the end, Barnes doesn’t think the hearing will sway Republicans from confirming Kavanaugh. In fact, he thinks some Democrats in deep red states might even vote ‘yes,’ so the confirmation may go through by four or five votes. But whatever happens, Barnes worries about the future of the process.
“Who wants to be the next supreme court nominee? There will be another nominee someday,” he said. “No one wants to go through that.”
