PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam involving someone impersonating officers.
According to Sgt. Tommy Thompson, several residents contacted the department saying they received a telephone call from a person claimed to be an "investigator with the Phoenix ICAC Unit and that they were being investigated for communicating and exchanging images with a minor."
In each of the cases, residents told officers that they were using an online dating app to communicate with who they believed to be another adult.
"At no time did the citizen have any reason to believe that the person they were communicating with was a minor and none of the pictures received by the citizen depicted a minor," Thompson said in the statement.
The person posing as an investigator suggested "that in lieu of being charged with a crime, the citizen could provide monetary compensation for counseling for the supposed child victim," police said.
The citizen was then directed to use an online payment service to provide the money.
The Phoenix Police Department reminds the public that the department will never ask for or arrange any type of payment in lieu of criminal charges and to use caution when communicating with others online.
Police also recommend to residents that if they are contacted by someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer, they can call the Phoenix Police Department to verify the officer's identity.
The Phoenix Police Department is investigating the incidents.
