PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday released video from a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in May at an Ahwatukee apartment complex. The two body-cam videos show the moments leading up to the shooting and the shooting itself.
The May 21 incident started with a 911 call just after 10:15 p.m. reporting domestic dispute involving a woman and a man later identified as Ryan Whitaker. "I can tell that they're just at each other's throats down there," the caller told the 911 dispatcher, according to a video released by Phoenix PD Wednesday afternoon.
Arizona’s Family received the body worn camera in the video below from Phoenix police. This video was edited and released by Phoenix police. Arizona’s Family has asked for the entire video via a public record request.
Police say the caller contacted 911 again about 30 minutes after the initial call to report that things had escalated. "It's getting really loud and they've been doing it for the last hour," he said. "I hear slamming of doors. I don't know. Somebody could be gettin' thrown into a door for all I know. But I hear all kinds of banging."
Police say Whitaker, 40, was armed when he opened the door to responding officers, who arrived about 10 minutes after the second 911 call. Sgt. Tommy Thompson of the Phoenix Police Department said both officers were wearing body cameras.
Those body-cam videos show that the officers, who knocked on the door and announced themselves as police, were on either side of the apartment door when Whitaker opened the door. He had a gun in his hand and stepped toward one of the officers. "Believing the other is in imminent danger, the second officer fires his weapon, striking Whitaker," Thompson said. Whitaker did not fire his gun, which is shown in a photo on the floor just inside the doorway.
The Phoenix Police Department identified that second officer as Officer Jeff Cooke.
"The entire encounter between the officers and Whitaker lasted just seconds," Thompson said.
Cooke fired three rounds. Whitaker appeared to be starting to kneel and putting his hands up when the officer fired. Whitaker was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Thompson said Cooke has been with Phoenix PD for about three years. He also said the incident is the subject of two investigations – an internal one and a criminal investigation that will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. It will up to MCAO to decide if Cooke will face criminal charges.
Police have not released the other officer's name, but did say he is a 23-year veteran of the force.