PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police departments across the Valley are making preparations to ensure a safe election day. And the Phoenix Police Department is encouraging the community to play an important role.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says investigators will be monitoring social media activity, but they're urging the public if they see something, say something. Fortune says people can report suspicious activity or posts to the agency's non-emergency line.

"Maybe take a screen shot of what you're seeing and let us know what you're concerns are or what this post is about," says Fortune.

The agency has handled countless demonstrations and riots in recent months following controversial police shootings locally and across the country. Fortune says the agency is training ahead of election day and reviewing how they responded to protests over the summer.

"There's constant communication, there's constant talk about what has worked, what continues to work and if there are new trends that they're seeing," says Fortune.

The agency recently posted guidelines for public demonstrations, Fortune says, to inform the community about expectations.

Mesa Police Department limits vacations in preparation of November election

"We want people to make sure they understand the difference between someone who is exercising their free speech as well and someone who's making threats or anything like that," says Fortune.

This week Mesa Police said they are restricting vacations in the weeks following the November election to make sure there are enough officers on hand if needed. Phoenix police have already asked officers to make sure they can work. Mercedes says the department will have increased staffing.