PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association (PLEA) said Thursday they are discussing a possible "no confidence" vote for Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.
This reaction comes just two days after Williams announced the firing of three officers.
PLEA responded with a video posted to their Facebook page on Thursday stating that they have received "hundreds" of messages about the firings.
"We have received no less than… I don’t know… 2-3 hundred emails, calls regarding this. A vote of no confidence is an extremely serious matter, and we do take it very seriously," said Michael "Britt" London, president of PLEA.
The three officers were fired for different reasons.
Detective Clinton "Dave" Swick was fired for social media posts that were flagged for being racist. Williams said her decision to let Swick go was "based on the number and the nature of the social posts."
Christopher Myers was fired for his involvement in a violent arrest of a Phoenix family back in May. Williams said she felt a suspension was not sufficient in that case.
A third officer, Daniel Jones, was terminated for an unknown reason. But Phoenix police did say that he was the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation.
"Chief Williams, being an employee of the City, even though she said it was her decision and hers alone, I think that she is being driven by the mayor and council," London said.
The City of Phoenix said it has full confidence in Chief Williams.