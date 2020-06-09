PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced on Tuesday that the department will suspend the use of the Carotid Control Technique, which is used to produce unconsciousness.
The demonstrators are demanding justice for George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis in May.
A Phoenix police spokesperson said the department regularly evaluates policies and procedures with the organization's mission and values. After a review, the department will suspend training and use of the Carotid Control Technique, effective immediately.
Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams released the following statement: "We pride ourselves on being an organization willing to learn and evolve, to listen to our community and become better. I am confident this moves us closer to that goal."