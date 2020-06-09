She joined them in he 9th night of protesting.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police announced on Tuesday that the department will suspend the use of the Carotid Control Technique, which is used to produce unconsciousness. 

A Phoenix police spokesperson said the department regularly evaluates policies and procedures with the organization's mission and values. After a review, the department will suspend training and use of the Carotid Control Technique, effective immediately. 

Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams released the following statement: "We pride ourselves on being an organization willing to learn and evolve, to listen to our community and become better. I am confident this moves us closer to that goal."

 

