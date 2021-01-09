Phoenix police take to social media for help finding kidnapping, assault suspect

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Department turned to social media for help finding a kidnapper Saturday morning. According to the Department’s Facebook post, the man robbed, kidnapped and assault a woman “in broad daylight” the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 12. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 12th Street and Northern Avenue.
“[The victim] fought back and escaped,” Phoenix PD posted. ”Now, we need your help finding [the suspect].”
While the police did not share any details about the incident, they did post a description of the suspect and his car, as well as pictures of both.
- Male
- 5’9”, 210 lbs.
- Dark skin
- Black braided hair
- Beard
- White Chevy Impala
- Damage to front and back bumpers
- Blacked-out aftermarket wheel
- No license plate
The agency also tweeted its request for help from the community.
If you have any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).