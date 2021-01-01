PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police are on the scene of a crash involving one of its patrol SUVs. It happened early Friday morning on Cactus Road near 26th Street.
Video from the scene shows the mangled SUV with massive front-end damage. It also shows the pickup truck that collided with the SUV. Investigators are trying to piece together the moments leading up to the wreck.
Sgt. Fortune Mercedes Fortune said the officer was heading east on Cactus Road just as another driver reported a wrong-way vehicle. That driver was able to get out of the way.
"Our officer could not react in time. That's when the collision occurred," she said. The officer, who has been with the department for about a year and was alone in the SUV, suffered serious injuries but is expected to recover.
"We very lucky. We're very fortunate that he is with us today," Fortune said. "It could have been so much worse for us."
Fortune said the man who was driving the pickup is expected to recover, as well. While it's early in the investigation, police believe impairment was a factor, according to Fortune.
27 St/Cactus Rd. Our officer has non-life threatening injuries after collision with wrong way driver. #getwellsoon #Dontdrinkanddrive pic.twitter.com/ZBGkuJPzOe— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) January 1, 2021
Cactus Road is closed between 24th and 32nd streets.