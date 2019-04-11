A Phoenix man was arrested as the suspect of the sexual abuse and death of a 12-month-old girl.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- She was a bright, beautiful, bubbly baby girl, who's life was violently taken away.

The 12 month old was found dead inside a Phoenix apartment last week-end, with extensive trauma to her head and stomach, and signs she'd been sexually abused, police said.

The police report states that John Aldana admitted that "he kicked the child after the child became fussy."

 
 

"Heartbreaking," said neighbor Michelle Rodriguez.  "There's no other word for that. It's the worst thing I guess."

Mom's boyfriend, 22-year old John Michael Aldana, has been arrested in connection with the child's death.

According to court records, Aldana was babysitting the child and her 4-year old brother, at their apartment off Dunlap and 33rd Avenue.

Mom had run out to get some medication.

At some point, Aldana reportedly kicked the child into a closet door and the suspect "heard a loud thud."

When mom came home a short time later she thought the baby was sleeping.

The next morning, mom found her baby unresponsive and called 911.

Neighbor William Watkins said the boyfriend seemed to get along with the kids and he never saw any violent behavior.

"I've seen him through the window on the side where they park the car," said Watkins. "He's always watching the kids, and  didn't seem like a brute or anything like that  He didn't seem capable of something like this."

Aldana has been charged with one count of child abuse, but there may more charges to come,  possibly murder and sexual assault, based on the evidence detectives uncover.

Investigators reportedly found bruising around the babies private parts.

"Responding to these types of calls is always very difficult for 1st responders," said Detective Luis Samudio. "You never know what we're up against, but being a 1st responder, knowing this happens to a child, it's always difficult to accept."

Aldana is being held at the 4th Avenue jail on a $250,000 bond.

